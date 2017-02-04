Sterling K. Brown of 'This is Us' welcomes Super Bowl unity

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — Even if it’s only for a short time, “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown sees the Super Bowl as time to put politics aside and come together.

“Whether you’re red or blue.. everybody shows up to watch the Super Bowl,” Brown told The Associated Press on Saturday. “For three and-a-half or four hours, just enjoy the game.”

As for St. Louis native’s pick in Sunday’s game, you can consider it as honorable as his character in the show.

Brown grew up a fan of the St. Louis Rams, and before that the Cardinals. He recalls the Kurt Warner-led Rams and “the greatest show on turf.”

“The only thing that stopped (the St. Louis Rams) from winning two Super Bowls was New England,” he said, referring to the Rams’ close loss in Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots won 20-17.

“That being said, that was the beginning of (the Bill) Belichick empire. I’m all too happy to see that team defeated,” Brown said, ending with, “I’m rooting for the Falcons.”

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
