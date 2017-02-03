Colby College Museum of Art receives $100M gift

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The Colby College Museum of Art in Maine has received a gift of more than $100 million from two supporters.

Colby officials tell The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2jF5sLz ) the gift from Peter and Paula Lunder was announced Thursday at a trustees meeting in Boston.

It includes about 1,500 works of art and will launch the Lunder Institute for American Art. The institute will focus on the practice, study and exhibition of American art.

Officials say the gift helps establish the university as the only liberal arts college with a high-end museum and global research center on American art.

The newspaper reports that the Colby museum is the biggest museum in Maine, with five wings, more than 9,000 works of art and more than 38,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company