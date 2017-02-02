MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Angelina Jolie takes on travel ban in New York Times op-ed

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Angelina Jolie says that discriminating against refugees for their religion or country of origin “invites the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against.”

She also says in a New York Times editorial Thursday that the U.S. decision to suspend refugee resettlements and visits from several Muslim-majority countries isn’t the American way.

“Every time we depart from our values we worsen the very problem we are trying to contain,” Jolie writes. “We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer.”

A special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees since 2012, Jolie says refugees recommended for resettlement are often survivors of terrorism and torture or may be in need of advanced medical care. Refugees seeking entry to the U.S. already undergo extensive screening by various federal agencies, she says.

“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders,” she writes. “Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company