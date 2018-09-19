UK lawmakers: “Wild West” cryptocurrencies need regulation

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are urging regulation for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in a report that describes the current situation as the “Wild West.”

In a report Wednesday on digital currencies, Parliament’s Treasury Committee called for regulations to protect consumers and prevent money laundering.

The report said investors in so-called crypto-assets have little protection at the moment from risks including volatile prices and hacking vulnerabilities.

It also said financial authorities need more power to regulate misleading advertisements by crypto-asset exchanges and initial coin offerings.

ICOs raise money for the virtual tokens and crypto exchanges allow investors to trade them.

The lawmakers said the British government and regulators have an ambiguous position on cryptocurrencies that’s not sustainable.

But they said there’s still room for the U.K. to become a global center for crypto-assets.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company