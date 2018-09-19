Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from the day before, which came despite the latest ramp-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Banks and energy companies were leading the gains Wednesday, while safe-play stocks like utilities and real estate companies lagged the market.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1 percent, and Halliburton rose 1.9 percent.

AutoNation rose 2.5 percent after announcing that its CEO was stepping down.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,907.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,351. The Nasdaq composite slipped 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,943.

