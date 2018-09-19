CEO of AutoNation, biggest US dealership, is stepping down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Jackson is stepping down after almost two decades leading AutoNation, the nation’s largest dealership chain.

Jackson, 69, steered AutoNation through the economic crisis and shares have increased fourfold since he took over in 1999, though he will relinquish his role as CEO next year with auto sales waning across the industry.

Jackson has become an outspoken personality in regular appearances on the business channel, CNBC.

He earned a reputation as an innovator and last year, entered a multi-year partnership with Google to provide maintenance for its self-driving auto division, Waymo.

Jackson will continue as CEO while AutoNation seeks a successor, and will be the executive chairman of the company.

AutoNation Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Wednesday that it is considering internal and external candidates.

