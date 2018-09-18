MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: States sue over Trump pollution rollback

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on a Trump administration rollback of a rule meant to curb pollution emissions from oil and gas drilling on public lands (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Attorneys general from California and New Mexico are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of a rule aimed at reducing pollution from energy drilling on federal lands.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday. It came just hours after the U.S. Interior Department announced it was rescinding a methane pollution rule proposed under President Barack Obama.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during oil and gas drilling.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the Trump administration was getting rid of a commonsense measure that would reduce pollution and waste.

Spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim says it’s the 24th lawsuit Becerra has filed against the Trump administration over environmental issues.

__

2:15 p.m.

The Trump administration has rolled back an Obama-era rule meant to curb climate-changing pollution caused by huge volumes of natural gas that escapes after being drilled from U.S. lands.

The move Tuesday the U.S. Interior Department replaces a 2016 rule adopted under President Barack Obama that forced energy companies to capture methane, a key contributor to climate change.

It comes a week after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed weakening a similar rule aimed at reducing emissions from public and private lands.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during oil and gas drilling.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico criticized the rollback as a “giveaway” to companies that pollute.

The Obama rule had been tied up with lawsuits since its adoption.

