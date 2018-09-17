Trump offers US support for Eastern Europe business summit

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed Washington’s support for a business summit that aims to boost connectivity in Eastern Europe and improve ties between the region and the U.S. and European Union.

Trump wrote to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Monday ahead of the 12-member Three Seas Initiative, saying it could expand infrastructure, business connections, strengthen energy security and reduce trade barriers.

“The United States remains a proud partner in these efforts …. in this strategically important region.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and other heads of state will attend the two-day summit.

A business summit will also be held in Bucharest at the same time, gathering offficials and bankers from the European Investment Bank and the World Bank.

