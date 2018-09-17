MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New euro notes feature improved anti-counterfeit holograms

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New versions of the 100- and 200-euro banknotes have more anti-counterfeiting features and a slimmer size that should make them easier to fit into wallets and purses.

The new notes, shown off Monday by the European Central Bank, are now the same height as the 50-euro note so that they will be less likely to stick out and become worn. The notes also have an improved “satellite” hologram that shows small euro symbols moving around the number when the bill is held up and tilted.

ECB executive board member Yves Mersch said at Monday’s unveiling that more than a million cash machines would need to be adjusted before the new notes go into circulation May 28 in the 19 countries that use the shared currency.

