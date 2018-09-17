MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Amazon investigating claims of bribes and leaked data

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it is investigating reports that its employees may have taken bribes from sellers on its site.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that some Amazon employees took payments ranging from $80 to $2,000 to provide internal sales metrics to independent sellers, or delete negative reviews, to gain an advantage on Amazon’s marketplace.

An Amazon.com Inc. representative said Monday that the company has strict policies in place for its employees and sellers, and said those who violate them could be fired, have their accounts closed or face legal action.

The representative declined to answer questions beyond a statement.

The Journal reported that the practice is “particularly pronounced” in China.

