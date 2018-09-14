MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Trump admin wants delay in fraud protections

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the effort by the Trump administration to delay Obama-era efforts to protect students defrauded by for-profit schools. (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Trump administration is asking the court for another chance to delay an Obama-era policy meant to boost protections for students defrauded by for-profit schools.

The Friday request comes two days after the court ruled that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ move to freeze the regulation known as borrower defense was “arbitrary and capricious.” That decision dealt a severe blow to her efforts to ease regulations for the for-profit college industry.

Attorney Adam Pulver with Public Citizen, an advocacy group, said defrauded students are facing “continuing everyday harm” and asked the court that the delayed regulation be enforced immediately.

___

12:30 a.m.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ move to delay Obama-era protections for students defrauded by for-profit colleges has been dealt a setback when a federal judge found her actions to be “arbitrary and capricious.”

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the delay that had been filed by Democratic attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia and former students, finding that DeVos’ actions were unlawful.

The case centered on the borrower defense rule, which allowed defrauded students to have their student loans forgiven. The rule was to have taken effect on July 1, 2017. DeVos had argued those rules created “a muddled process that’s unfair to students and schools.”

