US business leaders with political aspirations

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Donald Trump and Jamie Dimon sparring over the JP Morgan Chase CEO’s boast that he could beat Trump if he decided to run for president, here’s a quick look at some other notables from the business world who also tried to enter politics, or who had notable stints in government.

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: More political theorist than politician, Franklin was the U.S. ambassador to France. He was born to a soap maker and earned his wealth as printer, publisher and inventor. He also helped create one of the greatest start-ups of all time — the United States.

ROSS PEROT: The Texas businessman and founder of Electronic Data Systems ran for president as a third-party candidate in 1992 and 1996. Perot won nearly 19 percent of the popular vote in 1992.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: The bodybuilder-turned-actor was also a businessman: he ran a successful bricklaying company, sold workout gear and was a real estate investor. He won the California governor’s office in a 2003 recall vote and was re-elected in 2006. The Austrian-born Schwarzenegger is not eligible to run for the nation’s highest office.

STEVE FORBES: The billionaire publishing executive ran for president in 1996 and 2000, bowing out in the Republican primary each time.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: The founder of financial software firm Bloomberg LP, rumors of Bloomberg’s impending presidential candidacy swirl seemingly every election cycle, but the three-term New York City mayor has yet to run.

GEORGE W. BUSH: The former oil executive and part owner of baseball’s Texas Rangers, Bush could be considered the first modern businessman-president. Bush, a Republican, defeated Al Gore in 2000 and won re-election in 2004.

MITT ROMNEY: The former CEO of Bain Capital, Romney won the Republican nomination in 2012, eventually losing to incumbent President Barack Obama.

MEG WHITMAN: The former eBay and Hewlett-Packard CEO ran for governor of California as a Republican in 2010, losing to the current governor, Jerry Brown. Like Bloomberg, there is frequent chatter about a Whitman presidential run.

DONALD TRUMP: The real estate developer, reality TV star and current president had talked frequently about running for office since his early fame in the 1980s, but 2016 was his first official candidacy.

