In Moscow, US energy chief slams new Russia-Germany pipeline

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has restated the United States’ opposition to a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline during talks in Moscow.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Perry said the undersea Nord Stream 2 pipeline would “create a new choke point at a shallow depth vulnerable to disruption.” He called on Russia “to stop using its resources for influence and disruption.”

Perry added the U.S. supports “the desire of Europeans to minimize their dependence on a single energy supplier.”

Eastern European countries and the U.S. oppose the pipeline on the grounds that it would increase European energy dependence on Russia.

Responding to Perry, Novak said Thursday: “I believe we share the view that energy cannot be a tool to exercise pressure and that consumers should be able to choose the suppliers.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company