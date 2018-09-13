France’s Macron unveils plan to combat poverty

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron, often branded by critics as the president of the rich, has unveiled an 8 billion-euro ($9 billion) plan to tackle poverty.

Macron said in a speech Thursday: “I don’t want a plan to help poor people to better live poor. I want them to be given the choice, and the possibility, not to be poor anymore.”

The plan focuses on better education for poor children and providing help to unemployed people to get back to work, rather than financial aid only.

Measures include places in nursery to free up parents for job or training, school breakfasts in poor neighborhoods and compulsory job training for school leavers under 18.

Statistics agency Insee estimates about 14 percent of France’s population lives below the poverty line.

