CBS reporter says she felt threatened by Fager message

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News reporter Jericka Duncan says she felt threatened when “60 Minutes” boss Jeff Fager sent her a text message to “be careful” when she questioned him about reports that he tolerated an abusive environment at the newsmagazine.

Fager was fired Wednesday over the message. He’s characterized his language as harsh but didn’t think he’d lose his job over it.

The extraordinary drama within CBS News is an outgrowth of an investigation into Fager’s behavior. The New Yorker reported that he had groped women and allowed a “boy’s club” atmosphere at the newsmagazine, which he has denied.

Duncan said Thursday on “CBS This Morning” that “this was someone who held an enormous amount of power here and I was shocked” to get the message.

