St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a local driver for Uber and Lyft broadcast live video of his riders online without their knowledge or consent.

St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission executive director Ronald Klein instituted the rule Tuesday. The commission does not regulate ride-share services including Uber and Lyft.

The ruling comes after Uber and Lyft cuts ties with Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, who streamed hundreds of his rides to his channel on the video website Twitch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the taxicab commission can overrule Klein’s rule, but that it’s expected to keep the new policy in place. The commission already had rules requiring visible signage notifying customers if the taxi has video or audio recording devices.

