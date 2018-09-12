Ryanair pilots, flight attendants go on strike in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German union officials say discount airline Ryanair is canceling dozens of flights after pilots and flight attendants started a one-day strike over pay and conditions.

The Cockpit union said the 24-hour strike began 3 a.m. Wednesday and would affect all the airline’s bases in Germany, including Frankfurt and Berlin airports.

The union, representing pilots, is being joined by the ver.di union representing flight attendants based in Germany.

Ryanair was expected to cancel 150 of its flights to and from Germany through Thursday morning.

The unions say Ryanair hasn’t given a satisfactory offer on pay and job conditions, but Ryanair says its proposals have been fair and there’s no justification for a strike.

Ryanair pilots in several European countries last month staged a strike that prompted 400 flight cancelations.

