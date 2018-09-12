New Zealand dairy giant posts loss after China stake sours

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WELLNGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s largest company, which sells dairy products, says it will completely review its business after a disastrous financial year saw it post its first-ever loss.

Fonterra lost hundreds of millions of dollars on its investments in China and also had to pay a large arbitration settlement following a 2013 botulism scare. The company has a new leadership team, which is promising to turn things around after both the chief executive and the board chairman recently quit.

Chief Executive Miles Hurrell says Fonterra failed to meet the promises it had made to more than 10,000 farmers who own the company under a cooperative structure.

Fonterra announced an after-tax loss of 196 million New Zealand dollars ($129 million) for the year ending July, compared to a previous-year profit of NZ$745 million.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company