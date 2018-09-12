GM recalls over 240,000 vehicles to fix rear brake problem

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, to fix a problem that could hamper rear brake performance.

The recall covers many GMC Terrain, Buick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles from 2018 and 2019. Also covered is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

GM says the rear brake caliper pistons can contain trapped hydrogen gas that could make the brakes feel soft and increase the risk of a crash. GM says it’s not aware of any crashes.

Dealers will bleed the brakes to remove gas. Once the gas is out GM says the problem won’t happen again.

GM is preparing to notify owners, but those with concerns can call dealers and schedule repairs now.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company