Extradition case of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya in UK court

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
LONDON (AP) — Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has resumed his long-running fight against extradition to India on money laundering allegations.

Mallya’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, said in Westminster Magistrates Court Wednesday that the charges presented by the Indian government against Mallya are not justified.

The 62-year-old entrepreneur who wants to remain in Britain is accused by India of money laundering and conspiracy involving hundreds of millions of dollars

He has denied wrongdoing.

Mallya was once one of the wealthiest people in India with control of Kingfisher Airlines and other major businesses. He was also a prominent member of parliament before he resigned when he was about to be expelled.

He has been free on bail and is expected to appeal if the ruling goes against him.

