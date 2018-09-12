California busts recycling fraud ring

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of pounds of empty beverage containers were intercepted this summer while being smuggled into California from Arizona and Nevada to defraud the state’s recycling program, authorities said Wednesday.

The state Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery said agents confiscated 56,000 pounds of material worth an estimated $82,853 in potential California Redemption Value.

Eight people were arrested in the law enforcement actions at Winterhaven and Needles on the California-Arizona state line and in Barstow, in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

California encourages recycling by requiring consumers to pay deposits of 5 cents to 10 cents on certain beverage containers that can be redeemed at certified recycling centers. Out-of-state containers are not eligible for the refunds, commonly known as CRV.

The anti-fraud crackdown also involved the state Department of Justice and the Department of Food and Agriculture.

“CalRecycle works alongside its law enforcement partners in an effort to protect every nickel and dime Californians pay at the cash register when purchasing CRV beverages,” CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said in a statement.

The most recent seizure occurred Aug. 15 in the Imperial County community of Winterhaven, where a Yuma, Arizona, resident who owns a recycling center was arrested while bringing 907 pounds (411 kilograms) of aluminum empty beverage containers into California, officials said.

CalRecycle said that operation is suspected of having smuggled 468,000 pounds (212,283 kilograms) of aluminum over three years.

The other seizures occurred earlier in San Bernardino County.

In mid-July, a two-day operation at state line checkpoints in and near Needles netted five vehicles carrying 33,639 pounds (15,258 kilograms) of aluminum and 13,623 pounds (6,179 kilograms) of plastic containers from Nevada, the agency said. Six people were arrested.

In June, a semi-truck allegedly carrying beverage containers from Las Vegas was stopped in Barstow. The driver was arrested and agents seized 1,480 pounds (671 kilograms) of aluminum and 6,260 pounds (2,839 kilograms) of plastic containers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company