Ryanair faces pilot, crew strikes in Germany on Wednesday

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — German unions are calling on Ryanair pilots and flight attendants in the country to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, citing what they say is the lack of a satisfactory offer on pay and conditions.

The Cockpit union called on pilots to go on strike for 24 hours starting at 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) Wednesday. It was joined by the ver.di union, which called for flight attendants based in Germany to walk out all day Wednesday.

The walkouts were announced Monday evening. Ryanair on Tuesday urged pilots to show up to work, arguing that “since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption.”

Last month, Ryanair pilots in several European countries staged a strike that prompted the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.

Ryanair said it would cancel 150 of 400 flights to and from Germany on Wednesday and that customers whose flight was cancelled would be getting an email notification. It is offering passengers a free move to flights between Thursday and Sunday.

It sharply criticized the short-notice walkout, saying that it “can only damage Ryanair’s business and some of its bases in Germany, and may lead to aircraft and job cuts in the German market this winter.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company