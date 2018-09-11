Markets Right Now: Stocks dip on further trade tensions

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors react to another increase in trade tensions between China and the U.S.

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday it will review China’s request to put trade sanctions on the U.S. for failing to abide by WTO rules on anti-dumping measures.

Industrial and materials companies, which investors see as vulnerable in trade disputes, took some of the worst losses. Johnson Controls fell 2.6 percent and Freeport-McMoran lost 4.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,868.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,773. The Nasdaq shed 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,885.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company