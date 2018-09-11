Downtown Chicago hotel workers spend 5th day on strike

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago hotel workers spent a fifth day on picket lines as the walkout grew to 26 downtown hotels.

Some visitors say hotels have scrambled to clean rooms and check in guests. The strike has targeted large chains including Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott. The Chicago Tribune reports employees at the Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile joined the strike Tuesday.

A main demand of the hotel workers’ union, Unite Here Local 1, is for year-round health insurance for employees laid off during slower months.

Visitor Kristian Hulgard of Dallas said it took eight hours to check into Palmer House Hilton. He said at $300 a night you’d expect things to go smoothly, but that the inconvenience wasn’t “a big deal.”

Hilton says it’s negotiating in good faith for a new contract.

Information from: Chicago Tribune

