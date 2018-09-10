Markets Right Now: S&P 500 index opens higher after 4 losses

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market comes off four straight days of losses.

Retailers and consumer goods makers were among the biggest winners in early trading Monday. Home Depot rose 1.5 percent and Procter & Gamble climbed 1 percent.

CBS fell 2.4 percent after its CEO Les Moonves stepped down following more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba sank 2 percent after the company said founder Jack Ma would leave his post as chairman next year.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.3 percent, at 26,001, and the Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,915.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.94 percent.

