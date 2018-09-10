Google case set to examine if EU data rules extend globally

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Google is taking its legal fight over whether “right to be forgotten” rules should apply to search engines globally all the way to Europe’s top court.

The technology giant is set for a showdown at the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday with France’s data privacy regulator over an order to remove search results worldwide upon request.

A group of media and press freedom groups are also joining Google’s case, saying that forcing internet companies to remove website links to comply with a European Union ruling threatens access to information.

The two sides will be seeking clarification on a 2015 decision by the French regulator requiring Google to remove results for all its search engines on request, and not just on European country sites.

