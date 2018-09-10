Djibouti nationalizes majority shares in container terminal

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Djibouti is escalating a dispute with global port operator DP World by nationalizing the majority shares in the Doraleh Container Terminal.

Djibouti in February seized the terminal run by the Dubai-based company, saying the contract hurt the country’s ability to control a key infrastructure asset. DP World then went to the London Court of International Arbitration.

Djibouti’s government on Monday says its president has ordered the nationalization of majority shares “to protect the fundamental interests of the nation and the legitimate interests of its partners.”

The statement says DP World now can deal with Djibouti’s government alone on the joint venture issue.

Djibouti has a geostrategic location near Bab el-Mandeb, an entryway to the Red Sea for ships from Asia and oil tankers from Arab Gulf countries heading to Europe.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company