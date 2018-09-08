Historic Alaska fuel shipment reaches North Slope on barge

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska company says changing ice conditions in the North Slope area have allowed it to make a bulk fuel delivery to Prudhoe Bay by barge for the first time.

KTUU-TV reported Thursday that Colville Inc. says that the single trip carried 2 million gallons (8 million liters) of fuel.

The fuel took 70 hours to unload before it was moved to a tank farm in the community of Deadhorse.

A statement by Colville says that fuel for North Slope oil field operations is typically delivered over land by trucks pulling 53-foot (16-meter) tankers from a refinery in Valdez to Deadhorse, a roughly 850-mile (1,368-kilometer) trip.

Colville says it makes 2,000 of those trips each year, each hauling nearly 10,000 gallons (37,854 million liters) of diesel.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company