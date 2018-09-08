$3M cattle fraud puts 2 Arizona families on financial brink

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Court documents say that behind the scenes at one of the busiest stockyards in Arizona, $3 million worth of cattle was stolen from a family by a man they once considered a friend.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the fraud pushed both families to the brink of financial ruin.

Longtime cattleman and rodeo cowboy Clay Parsons discovered last August that $1.3 million was missing from the accounts of the Marana Stockyards and Livestock Market, which his family has run since the early 1990s.

Court records show the stockyard’s line of credit also was drawn down by nearly $2 million.

A trail of fraudulent documents led to Seth Nichols, the stockyard’s 29-year-old office manager, who pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud in February and faces up to five years in prison.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company