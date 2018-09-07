Tesla stock falls as CEO appears to smoke marijuana on video

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. tumbled about 7 percent as the markets opened Friday after the CEO appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview and the company’s accounting chief left after a month on the job.

During a podcast that was shown on YouTube, CEO Elon Musk inhales from what the host says is a combined marijuana-tobacco joint. Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” overnight. The joint was provided to Musk by Rogan, who said it was legal.

On Friday the company announced that Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after a month on the job, citing public attention and the fast pace of the post.

The company announced the departure in a regulatory filing. It said Morton had no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or financial reporting.

