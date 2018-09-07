Tesla chief accounting officer resigns after a month

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.

In premarket trading, Tesla shares slid 7 percent to $261.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.

Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla’s mission and prospects.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.

