Markets Right Now: Stocks sink on higher-rate expectations

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are falling in early trading Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates. Not only is hiring still strong, but wages rose last month at their fastest pace in eight years. That should give the Federal Reserve more leeway to continue raising rates.

The S&P 500 is down 10 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,867 and is on pace for its fourth straight down day.

The Dow Jones is down 102, or 0.4 percent, at 25,893, and the Nasdaq composite is down 47, or 0.6 percent, at 7,874.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 2.92 percent from 2.87 percent late Thursday.

