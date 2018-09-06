German factory orders drop 2nd month in a row

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show German factory orders dropped for a second month in a row despite increasing domestic demand.

The Economy Ministry said Thursday that industrial orders dropped 0.9 percent in July over the previous month, following a 3.9 percent drop in June. Economists had predicted a 1.8 percent increase.

Domestic orders rose 2.4 percent in July over June, but foreign orders decreased 3.4 percent, including a 2.7 percent drop from within the 19-nation eurozone and a 4 percent drop from countries not using the euro currency.

Overall the German economy, Europe’s biggest, is strong with low unemployment and high business confidence.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company