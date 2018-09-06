China says it will retaliate if US tariffs go ahead

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it is ready to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with a tariff hike on Chinese goods and expressed confidence it can maintain “steady and healthy” economic growth.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday that “necessary countermeasures” are ready if 25 percent penalties due to be announced as early this week on a $200 billion list of Chinese products take effect. The Chinese measures target $60 billion of American goods.

The two governments already have imposed penalty duties on $50 billion of each other’s exports in their dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, said, “China is confident, capable and able to maintain steady and healthy development of the Chinese economy.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company