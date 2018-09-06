Burberry to drop real fur from fashion line

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — The British luxury fashion brand Burberry will stop using real fur in its products.

The company said Thursday there will be no real fur in its London Fashion Week catwalk show later this month. It will also phase out existing real fur products.

The company has made only limited use of real fur in recent years with clothing incorporating fur from rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon. Those will now be eliminated.

The Sept. 17 show will mark the debut collection for new creative chief Riccardo Tisci, who replaced Christopher Bailey at the helm.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company