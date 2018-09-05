UK, French in talks to prevent more scallop clashes

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — British and French officials and fishing industry representatives are meeting in London to try and prevent further conflicts over scallop fishing.

The talks follow an incident last week in which French and British fishermen angrily bumped boats over access to fisheries off the French coast.

About 35 French boats confronted five British ones, sometimes banging hulls, in international waters during the incident.

British Fisheries Minister George Eustice said the goal of the Wednesday talks is to reach a new agreement that would prevent more confrontations.

An agreement reached in 2013 has broken down, leading to the clashes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company