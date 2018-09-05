Private Chinese space company places satellites in orbit

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — A rocket developed by Chinese company iSpace blasted into space Wednesday carrying three miniature satellites in another milestone for the country’s budding private spaceflight industry.

Reports said the SQX-1Z rocket took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and entered space at a suborbital level. Two of the satellites will be released into space for testing while the third will re-enter the atmosphere and parachute down to Earth.

It was believed to be the first time a private Chinese company had carried satellites into space. Founded in 2016, iSpace is develops “high-quality, low-cost, fast-responding” commercial launchers to serve micro-satellite manufacturers, operators, research institutes and universities at home and abroad, according to a company statement.

China’s space program has traditionally been run by the military, but a number of commercial satellite launchers have also sprung up in recent years, modeled on private U.S. companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

In May, Beijing-based OneSpace Technologies became the first private Chinese spaceflight company to send a rocket into space, launching its relatively modest 9-meter (30-foot) OS-X for a test flight that ended with it falling back to Earth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company