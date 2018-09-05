Indian farmers march to seek better prices for produce

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of farmers, workers and agricultural laborers have marched through New Delhi streets demanding better wages, more jobs, higher prices for their produce and an end to privatization of state-run companies.

Waving red communist flags and banners, the protesters ended their rally near India’s Parliament, blaming the government for the agriculture sector’s hardships caused by years of declining earnings.

Wednesday’s march was organized by the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Rain-dependent agriculture employs more than half of India’s 1.3 billion people, but shrinking earnings means it now only adds 15 percent to India’s economy. The bulk of Indian farmers are poor.

Failed harvests force poor farmers to borrow money at high interest rates for buying seeds, fertilizers and even food for their cattle.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company