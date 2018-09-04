MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Report: Chinese billionaire Liu accused of felony rape

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police report says the arrest of Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was over a felony rape accusation.

The report doesn’t provide details of the alleged incident. No charges have been filed against the billionaire, also known as Richard Liu.

Jail records show he was arrested Friday and released Saturday.

JD.com official Zhang Shuhan said Monday that Liu was back in China.

In a statement Sunday, JD.com said Liu was falsely accused while in the U.S. on a business trip, and that police investigators found no misconduct.

A spokeswoman for the University of Minnesota said Liu, who is enrolled as a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program, was in Minneapolis to attend a residency from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company