Markets Right Now: Tech stocks pull US indexes lower

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening lower as technology companies take losses.

Facebook lost 2.8 percent Monday morning and Microsoft lost 1.7 percent.

JD.com fell 6.3 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu was released without charges.

Oil prices rose as Tropical Storm Gordon moved through the Gulf of Mexico. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index lost 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,893.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,871. The Nasdaq composite sank 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,078.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company