European automakers claim cutting emissions could cost jobs

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — A lobby group representing European automakers says EU proposals for cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide could result in manufacturing job losses.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, said Tuesday that “overly stringent CO2 targets, as well as unrealistic sales quota for battery electric vehicles, could lead to serious structural problems across the EU.”

Brussels-based ACEA cited a report it commissioned, which claimed that because all-electric vehicles require fewer parts and maintenance, fewer workers will be required.

The European Parliament is expected to vote next week on new emissions targets for the period after 2020. The existing target is for new cars to have average CO2 emissions of 95 grams per kilometer by the end of 2020. Last year, the average was over 118 grams.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company