Turkey raises tax on foreign currency savings to help lira

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has raised a tax on foreign currency deposit accounts and scrapped another on lira savings as it tries to shore up its struggling currency.

According to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday, the withholding tax on foreign currency savings of up to six months was raised from 18 percent to 20 percent. Withholding tax on lira deposits of more than one year was, however, lowered from 10 percent to zero.

The lira strengthened by some 2.1 percent following the move, trading at 6.51 against the dollar.

The currency has lost close around 40 percent of its value this year amid concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and an on-going trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company