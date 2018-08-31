Sex workers’ union ignites debate over prostitution in Spain

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish sex workers’ union will hold a news conference Friday to react to the government’s decision to overturn its registration, a move that has reignited a debate among feminists over the legal status of prostitution.

Prostitution is tolerated but unregulated in Spain. There is no punishment for those who offer paid sexual services freely as long as it’s not in public spaces, with laws focused instead on combating human trafficking.

Labor Minister Magdalena Valerio said Thursday she was shocked to find out that her department had granted approval to establish OTRAS, an organization of sexual workers, as a union.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who made global headlines by forming a Cabinet with a majority of women, tweeted Thursday that it won’t support any organization that includes any illicit activity.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company