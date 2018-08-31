Researcher admits plot to steal GSK secrets to sell in China

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A cancer researcher has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal biopharmaceutical trade secrets from GlaxoSmithKline in what prosecutors said was a scheme to set up companies in China to market them.

Yu Xue entered a guilty plea in federal court Friday to a single conspiracy count.

Prosecutors have described the 48-year-old U.S. citizen as one of the top protein biochemists in the world. She had worked at GlaxoSmithKline’s research facility in suburban Philadelphia for about a decade until charges were brought against her in early 2016.

Prosecutors had accused her of downloading and emailing confidential information and working with four others, including two people in China, charged in connection with the scheme.

During the hearing, Xue said she thought she held a patent for the information and did not understand it was a trade secret.

