Nobel prize-winning economist James Mirrlees dies at 82

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Cambridge University says economist James Mirrlees, the co-winner of the 1996 Nobel prize in economics, has died. He was 82.

Mirrlees, who died Wednesday, studied public economics, or the role of the public sector in the market economy.

He examined devising an optimal income tax regime balancing efficiency and equity. He shared the Nobel with William Vickrey of Columbia University.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Mirrlees for service to the council of economic advisers, saying he had “a way of conveying the essence of any economic issue in a manner which was clear, thoughtful and accessible.”

He is survived by his widow, Patricia, daughters Catriona and Fiona from his first marriage to Gill who died in 1993, stepson Rory and four grandchildren.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company