Merkel wraps up Africa visit in Nigeria; a focus on migrants

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is wrapping up a three-day Africa visit in Nigeria with a meeting between the leaders of Europe’s and Africa’s largest economies that is likely to focus on migration.

Merkel has been traveling with nearly a dozen German CEOs in Senegal and Ghana, two of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

The tour aims to boost investment in a region that is a major source of migrants heading toward Europe, even as migrant arrivals across the Mediterranean are at their lowest level in five years.

Some in Europe hope that investing in West Africa will keep people in a region plagued with unemployment and rising extremism from leaving.

The international community has interest in sub-Saharan Africa’s growing economic potential and its booming population, which is expected to double by 2050.

