Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News is criticizing his old network for failing to stick with the story about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Farrow eventually shared a Pulitzer Prize when he wrote the Weinstein story for the New Yorker magazine.

Rich McHugh, who just left NBC News as an investigative producer, said in a statement that “when you have an explosive story you never let it walk out the door.”

Losing the story was a major embarrassment for NBC News. But NBC says that its management disagreed with Farrow over whether he had enough material to do the story, and Farrow pushed to leave.

