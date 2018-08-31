California police, cities fight statewide pot deliveries

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police chiefs and cities are working together to block a proposed state rule that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries anywhere in California — even places that have banned cannabis sales.

California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing says in a statement that the change would “open the floodgates” for potential criminal activity.

The association is working with the League of California Cities and the United Food and the Commercial Workers Western States Council to stop the proposal. They have set up an online petition and web page.

The state Bureau of Cannabis Control has said the rule is merely clarifying what has always been the case: A licensed pot delivery can be made to “any jurisdiction within the state.”

The dispute could end up in court.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company