Report: Panasonic to move European headquarters out of UK

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Japanese electronics giant Panasonic has become the latest company to announce plans to move its European headquarters out of Britain ahead of Brexit.

The Nikkei Asian Review newspaper reported Thursday that the company plans to relocate from the U.K. to Amsterdam in October to avoid potential corporation tax issues linked to Britain’s exit from the European Union next year.

It quoted Panasonic Europe’s CEO Laurent Abadie as saying that the move was also meant to help Panasonic avoid any barriers to the flow of people and goods after Brexit.

The report added that many of the company’s 20 to 30 staff at the London office will be moved to the Netherlands.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company