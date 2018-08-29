UK Brexit chief says October deadline for deal may slip

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister says the U.K. and the European Union may not meet their self-imposed October deadline for a divorce deal.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says there is a “possibility it may creep beyond that.”

Britain and the EU aim to hammer out an agreement on divorce terms and future trade by a European Council summit in October so that it can be approved by individual EU countries before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29.But talks have stalled, and the U.K. has ramped up planning for a “no deal” Brexit.

Raab told a House of Lords committee on Wednesday that the two sides were “aiming for the October council, but there is some measure of leeway.”

Raab said “I’m confident that a deal is within our sights.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company